Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Church opens its doors after rebuilding from tornado

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - About a year and a half after a tornado destroyed a church in Trumann, they held their first service in their own building.

The Eastside Baptist Church was forced to close its doors and relocate after the Dec. 10th tornado, but now they are excited to finally be back.

Pastor James Will Harold said it has been a long time coming for the church.

“We preserved because God, he keeps us going,” said Pastor Harold.

Pastor Harold showed off the new space earlier in the week when the church welcomed back all the members who stuck with them through the process.

Unfortunately, not everyone stayed, and Pastor Harold explained how hard that was.

“It felt rough because there is a longing to be back home but then there is an understanding, we are thankful we had a place that we could worship,” Pastor Harold said.

They were able to fellowship at First Baptist Church in Trumann in the meantime, and while some members left, others like Joe Bossert said that was never even an option.

“I knew that whatever happened God would take care of it on his timetable and not ours,” Bossert said.

The outside was repaired, and Pastor Harold said the inside saw major upgrades as well.

Bossert said there was never a doubt in his mind that they would make it through this tragedy.

“I knew who was in control I knew that God would see us through it but I knew it took a long time but we have to be patient and wait on him,” Bossert said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear still on the loose in Jonesboro
A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.
3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1
Police in one Mississippi County town are investigating a school threat.
School placed on lockdown following threatening phone call
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
A sight for bear eyes left many throughout Jonesboro a little pawsed.
A beary exciting moment in Jonesboro

Latest News

Law enforcement is warning all river-goers to keep their eyes peeled for the infamous Spring...
Rivergoers worried as Spring River sinkhole remains unfixed
The City of Hardy received a bid a few months back for placing security cameras across town.
City to install surveillance cameras at popular park
the keychain that Together We Foster is giving to mothers that stop by to see their children.
Foster program offering gift for mothers
Downtown After Hours allows people to hear live local music, eat from food trucks, shop at...
Downtown After Hours returns to Paragould