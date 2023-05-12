Church opens its doors after rebuilding from tornado

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - About a year and a half after a tornado destroyed a church in Trumann, they held their first service in their own building.

The Eastside Baptist Church was forced to close its doors and relocate after the Dec. 10th tornado, but now they are excited to finally be back.

Pastor James Will Harold said it has been a long time coming for the church.

“We preserved because God, he keeps us going,” said Pastor Harold.

Pastor Harold showed off the new space earlier in the week when the church welcomed back all the members who stuck with them through the process.

Unfortunately, not everyone stayed, and Pastor Harold explained how hard that was.

“It felt rough because there is a longing to be back home but then there is an understanding, we are thankful we had a place that we could worship,” Pastor Harold said.

They were able to fellowship at First Baptist Church in Trumann in the meantime, and while some members left, others like Joe Bossert said that was never even an option.

“I knew that whatever happened God would take care of it on his timetable and not ours,” Bossert said.

The outside was repaired, and Pastor Harold said the inside saw major upgrades as well.

Bossert said there was never a doubt in his mind that they would make it through this tragedy.

“I knew who was in control I knew that God would see us through it but I knew it took a long time but we have to be patient and wait on him,” Bossert said.

