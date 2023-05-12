City to install surveillance cameras at popular park

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those planning trips to Hardy will have an additional layer of security while out and about.

The City of Hardy received a bid a few months back for placing security cameras across town.

Mayor Ethan Barnes explained the placement of the cameras is part of the town’s strategic plan, and phase one will begin at Loberg Park.

“Loberg Park is a wonderful facility that gets used by residents and tourists, and we just want to make sure we’re preventive on our crime measures,” said Barnes. “We want people to feel safe in the park. There haven’t been any instances as to why anyone should feel unsafe.”

Barnes said starting at the park will give the city an idea of how the cameras will work in other parts of the town.

“A part of that is that we wanted to start down here in this area because it’s so large and open, we wanted to be able to put cameras in other places, such as the junction here in Hardy,” said Barnes.

Most equipment has arrived, but the city is waiting for additional parts before installing.

