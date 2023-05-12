Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City to install surveillance cameras at popular park

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those planning trips to Hardy will have an additional layer of security while out and about.

The City of Hardy received a bid a few months back for placing security cameras across town.

Mayor Ethan Barnes explained the placement of the cameras is part of the town’s strategic plan, and phase one will begin at Loberg Park.

“Loberg Park is a wonderful facility that gets used by residents and tourists, and we just want to make sure we’re preventive on our crime measures,” said Barnes. “We want people to feel safe in the park. There haven’t been any instances as to why anyone should feel unsafe.”

Barnes said starting at the park will give the city an idea of how the cameras will work in other parts of the town.

“A part of that is that we wanted to start down here in this area because it’s so large and open, we wanted to be able to put cameras in other places, such as the junction here in Hardy,” said Barnes.

Most equipment has arrived, but the city is waiting for additional parts before installing.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear still on the loose in Jonesboro
A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.
3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1
Police in one Mississippi County town are investigating a school threat.
School placed on lockdown following threatening phone call
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
A sight for bear eyes left many throughout Jonesboro a little pawsed.
A beary exciting moment in Jonesboro

Latest News

Law enforcement is warning all river-goers to keep their eyes peeled for the infamous Spring...
Rivergoers worried as Spring River sinkhole remains unfixed
Rebuilding after tragedy, it has been about a year and half since a tornado destroyed a church...
Church opens its doors after rebuilding from tornado
the keychain that Together We Foster is giving to mothers that stop by to see their children.
Foster program offering gift for mothers
Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson Avenue...
Intersection back open following multi-vehicle crash with injuries