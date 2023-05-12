Community event changes location due to weather

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown After Hours returns to Paragould Friday, May 12, for the season but is moving due to the rain.

Executive Director Miranda Reynolds of Main Street Paragould tells K8 News that the band Electric Voodoo Explosion would perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Pavilion, 201 East Court Street, next to the Historic Power Plant.

For more information about Downtown After Hours in Paragould, visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.