Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Community event changes location due to weather

Community Pavilion in Paragould
Community Pavilion in Paragould(Paragould Farmers' Market Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown After Hours returns to Paragould Friday, May 12, for the season but is moving due to the rain.

Executive Director Miranda Reynolds of Main Street Paragould tells K8 News that the band Electric Voodoo Explosion would perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Pavilion, 201 East Court Street, next to the Historic Power Plant.

For more information about Downtown After Hours in Paragould, visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear still on the loose in Jonesboro
Police in one Mississippi County town are investigating a school threat.
School placed on lockdown following threatening phone call
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
A sight for bear eyes left many throughout Jonesboro a little pawsed.
A beary exciting moment in Jonesboro
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Victims in double homicide identified

Latest News

Happy Mother's Day for the K8 News team
Happy Mother's Day from the K8 News team
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Jace's Friday morning forecast
Jace's Friday morning forecast
You could be hearing the words lights, camera, and action in your hometown.
More movie productions could come to Missouri after lawmakers approve tax incentives