Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injuries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.

Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Main Street. Four vehicles were involved.

He said the intersection is blocked and you should avoid the area.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.