Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash with injuries

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.

Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Main Street. Four vehicles were involved.

He said the intersection is blocked and you should avoid the area.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

