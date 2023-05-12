Energy Alert
Downtown After Hours returns to Paragould

Downtown After Hours allows people to hear live local music, eat from food trucks, shop at local boutiques, and make connections with people in the community.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARAGOULD Ark. (KAIT) - A little rain will not stop one Region 8 community from enjoying live music and great eats.

Downtown After Hours makes its return to Downtown Paragould starting Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.

While the monthly series will be held in the parking lot on the corner of Court/Pruett Streets, the threat of rain has forced organizers to move Friday night’s event inside the Community Pavilion, 201 E. Court St.a

Miranda Reynolds, executive director of Main Street Paragould, said the event is a good time for everybody, including kids and pets.

“Downtown After Hours is always a really fun exciting event. You know you’re getting to see the people you know in your community perform, you’re socializing with everyone, and it’s free admission,” she said. “We want it to just be a benefit to the community and downtown district.”

The local band Electric Voodoo Explosion takes the stage as the first live performance for this year’s series.

Ohana Hawaiian Snow, Hog Heaven BBQ Food Trailer, and Larry’s Cupp of Cream will be on hand serving delicious treats from their food trucks.

Downtown After Hours will occur every month through October, except during the months of July and August. The schedule and performances are as follows

  • June 9: Nashville Skyline
  • Sept. 8: Drive South
  • Oct. 13: Cory Jackson

Sponsors for the series include Advertising & Promotions Commission; MOR Media; Focus Bank; Atwill Media, Inc.; and Michelle’s Excavating.

For more information, visit downtownparagould.com.

