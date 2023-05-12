Energy Alert
Foster program offering gift for mothers

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mother’s Day can be tough for people who were unable to raise their children, but Together We Foster wants to make sure they still feel special.

The organization is handing out little gifts to those mothers who come in this week to visit with their children.

Lindsay Roberts, the executive director of Together We Foster, said it is the least they can do for those mothers who may not have anyone.

“They are not going to get to spend Mother’s Day with their children this year, so while they are at that visit the week before, we hope they are being celebrated so that way we know they are at least getting some type of gift,” Roberts said.

The little gifts have a sweet note and a keychain that reads “You are enough.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

