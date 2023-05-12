Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit

The country musician is being accused of sexual abuse by his former manager.
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen(PRNewswire)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association wasted no time in removing a famous artist from the main stage at this year’s CMA Fest after troubling allegations surfaced on Thursday.

A lawsuit was filed on Thursday against country musician Jimmie Allen, claiming he sexually assaulted his former day-to-day manager for more than two years and the management company, Wide Open Music, knew about the abuse and continually worked to cover it up and dismissed it as “harmless behavior.”

Related Coverage:
Country music star Jimmie Allen accused of sexual abuse in lawsuit filed by former manager

The lawsuit states that at one point, the manager even requested her company assign her to a different artist, but was denied and forced to work with him anyway. It also claims the former manager was warned that Allen “could be challenging by pushing inappropriate boundaries,” and described him as “promiscuous but ‘harmless.’”

The fallout for Allen was swift, as he was dropped within hours from this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville. When the artists were first announced in March, Allen was slated to perform on Nissan Stadium’s main stage, along with Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw.

Jimmie Allen was set to perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium prior to the accusations.
Jimmie Allen was set to perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium prior to the accusations.(CMA FEST)

Allen is now noticeably absent from the main stage lineup on the CMA Fest website, although a clear statement has not been released from the CMA.

In response to the allegations, Allen released a statement on Thursday:

This year’s CMA Fest is June 8-11 in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear still on the loose in Jonesboro
Police in one Mississippi County town are investigating a school threat.
School placed on lockdown following threatening phone call
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
A sight for bear eyes left many throughout Jonesboro a little pawsed.
A beary exciting moment in Jonesboro
According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the two elderly victims were found dead at a home in...
Victims in double homicide identified

Latest News

Food, music, and fun to start the weekend. Maddie Sexton is live in Paragould for a preview of...
May 12: What you need to know
Jace's Friday morning forecast
Jace's Friday morning forecast
You could be hearing the words lights, camera, and action in your hometown.
More movie productions could come to Missouri after lawmakers approve tax incentives
Students in grades fourth through sixth got to show off the projects they created to better the...
Students embrace technology at school event to solve problems