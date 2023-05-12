May 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are still tracking the chance for a couple spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures today are warming up into the mid-80s, but a slight cooldown is in sight.

As we head into the weekend, we still have the chance for a couple spotty showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Next week, some cooler and drier weather starts punching in here, but we still have slight rain chances in the forecast.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Food, music, and fun to start the weekend. Maddie Sexton is live in Paragould for a preview of Downtown After Hours.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and Chase Gage put together something special to thank mothers from all across Region 8.

Governor Mike Parson is offering a new state-funded mobile emergency app to public and charter schools across Missouri that will allow teachers to use their phone or computer to rapidly alert administrators and first responders to emergency situations and hopefully speed up response times and safety measures.

It was a night of pure tech as 125 from International Studies in Jonesboro showcased their accomplishments.

Many school districts across the state are keeping an eye on the lawsuit challenging portions of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.