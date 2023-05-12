Project raises funds for St. Bernards NICU

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A project is giving people a chance to show their patriotic pride while also helping babies in need.

The Flags Across Jonesboro project began in 2022 and helps the Luke Kellums NICU Fund benefiting the St. Bernards NICU.

Dustin Kellums, one of the organizers of the project, said in 2020, his wife gave birth to twins Luke and Kate. Both were immediately placed in the NICU at St. Bernards.

A few weeks later, Luke died from bacterial meningitis.

After Luke’s death, Kellums said they wanted to do something to honor his legacy.

“We had great care at the St. Bernards NICU, so we wanted to do something to help them, and that’s how we came to the decision to create Flags Across Jonesoro,” Kellums said.

Kellums said during certain dates, they take the flags to the places that signed up, put the flags in the ground, and then take them down about a week later.

He said the NICU at St. Bernards is planning to expand this year, and because of that, they will be committing $100,000 to the expansion.

Flags will be put up on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Patriot Day, and the week of Election Day and Veterans Day.

More information can be found on the project’s Facebook page. Donations can also be made at arcf.org/luke.

