Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rivergoers worried as Spring River sinkhole remains unfixed

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic on the Spring River near Hardy is expected to be very busy as the summer months approach.

Law enforcement is warning all river-goers to keep their eyes peeled for the infamous Spring River sinkhole that took the life of a Paragould woman in June 2020.

The sinkhole creates a whirlpool that can sweep someone underwater in a matter of seconds.

“Unfortunately, if the young lady would have had a life vest on, I am pretty confident she would have been with us today,” Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose explained.

Chief Rose said the sinkhole is at the falls where Spring River and South Fork River meet.

Signs will soon be placed in the area warning those floating to avoid it.

While the sinkhole is very serious, Chief Rose said it shouldn’t scare you from enjoying the river.

“We want people to come and enjoy the river,” said Chief Rose. “The river is fun, but you need to learn to respect it. Understand that it can be dangerous. As long as you respect it, we encourage you to have a vest and just be safe. That’s what we want.”

Walker Taylor’s home is across the river from the sinkhole, and he said he witnessed the Paragould woman’s death.

Taylor explained there was a fix to the problem and isn’t sure why state agencies haven’t fixed the issue.

“The very simple solution would be to fill it in with rock. Big rock. Wrap rock. Take it across the river with a track hoe, dump it in, and be done with it.,” said Taylor.

Taylor said he fears a situation similar to the one in June of 2020.

“Another drowning is going to occur,” said Taylor. “It’s going to be on your shoulders when it happens. It could be a child. It could be your child. It could be my grandchild. When it does, I think you’re going to be morally responsible, and I personally think you should be financially responsible as well.”

Officials are asking rivergoers to wear their lifejackets and to keep their eyes peeled.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear still on the loose in Jonesboro
A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.
3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1
Police in one Mississippi County town are investigating a school threat.
School placed on lockdown following threatening phone call
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase
A sight for bear eyes left many throughout Jonesboro a little pawsed.
A beary exciting moment in Jonesboro

Latest News

The City of Hardy received a bid a few months back for placing security cameras across town.
City to install surveillance cameras at popular park
Rebuilding after tragedy, it has been about a year and half since a tornado destroyed a church...
Church opens its doors after rebuilding from tornado
the keychain that Together We Foster is giving to mothers that stop by to see their children.
Foster program offering gift for mothers
Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson Avenue...
Intersection back open following multi-vehicle crash with injuries