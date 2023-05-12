Sheriff: Multiple weapons found during felon home search
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested two convicted felons Thursday after investigators said a search of their home turned up several guns.
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies, along with the sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit and Special Response Team, executed a search warrant May 11 on a home on South 7th Street in Blytheville.
According to a Friday news release, investigators found a loaded SKS rifle and four loaded handguns, including one that had been reported stolen.
Deputies also reportedly found a set of digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, and cash.
Investigators arrested 32-year-old Antwung McDougal on suspicion of possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving, possession of marijuana, and possession of an instrument of crime.
Deputies also arrested 39-year-old Cortney Mullins on suspicion of possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving, and possession of an instrument of crime.
Judge Shannon Langston set their bonds at $120,000 each.
