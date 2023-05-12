SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Dog missing after crash reunited with its owner

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - After going missing following a crash, the search for a truck driver’s best friend is over.

On Wednesday, May 10, a tractor-trailer truck turned over on Highway 412 near the light community, according to a social media post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The truck driver suffered minimal injuries, but the driver’s companion was nowhere to be found.

A few hours later, the sheriff’s department shared another post telling people to be on the lookout for Blu, a white Akita-Poodle mix with a left ear that is mostly black.

The search for Blu carried over into the next day.

At 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, the sheriff’s department shared a final update on Facebook, saying that Blu was reunited with her owner.

The sheriff’s department said workers at the propane terminal on Highway 228 found Blu, and thanks to a couple with a leash handy, they were able to keep Blu secured until her owner arrived.

Blu was then taken to a local vet to get a quick check-up.

