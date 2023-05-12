Students embrace technology at school event to solve problems

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – It was a night of pure tech as 125 from International Studies in Jonesboro showcased their accomplishments.

The EAST Night Out was held at the school on Thursday, May 11.

Students in grades fourth through sixth got to show off the projects they created to better the school and community by using technology, including creating a website to showcase their work.

We use all different kinds of technology. We work with all types of people in our community, so it is a fascinating program, and the kids get to do all kinds of projects,” said EAST Facilitator Carman Owens.

One student said it was an opportunity to embrace her dreams.

“Personally, I love writing and my mom is the news director and I want to be a news reporter when I am older,” said student Eileen Levy. “It was basically my dream, and I had an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

At least 35 projects were on display, and students can continue their projects through the EAST program as they also move up in grade levels.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.