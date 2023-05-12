Traffic Alert: 3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the crash happened near Massengill Road Friday morning.

He said three vehicles were involved, and there were injuries.

Molder said a medical helicopter had been called to the scene, but could not fly due to the weather. Instead, ambulances are transporting the injured to the hospital.

The sheriff did not say how many people were injured.

The road is blocked in both directions as Arkansas State Police investigate the cause of the crash.

Motorists are urged to use caution and expect delays.

