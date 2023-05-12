Two sentenced in baseball bat attack

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced two Region 8 men to prison this week after they pleaded guilty to beating a man with a bat.

Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 23-year-old Landon Reese Thomas of Horseshoe Bend to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.

Weaver also sentenced 19-year-old Darrian Woodward of Bradford to 144 months in the ADC after he pleaded guilty to first-degree battery. A charge of aggravated robbery was nolle prossed.

According to court documents, the two men, along with an underage female, forced their way into the victim’s Melbourne home on Oct. 17, 2021, and began striking him in the back of the head with a baseball bat.

The victim told investigators one of the men pressed the barrel of a handgun to his forehead, leaving red marks, while the female took items from his home and stuffed them into a backpack.

The man was flown to UAMS in Little Rock with both forearms and elbows broken.

At the time of the attack, Woodward was 16; however, prosecutors charged him as an adult.

Upon serving time in prison, Judge Weaver order Woodward and Thomas to pay all fines and court costs.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.