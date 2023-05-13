Benefit concert held in memory of musician killed in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Music and memories filled one business in downtown Jonesboro.

On Friday, May 12, local musicians and music lovers got together to remember one of their kind who was killed in a crash.

Jonathan Cody Noel was killed on Wednesday, April 19 when his vehicle hit a dump truck head-on after crossing the center line on Highway 49.

Noel was a guy who loved music, listening to it and performing.

Back in 2010, K8 News interviewed Noel, who had written a song about his father that died two years prior as Father’s Day approached.

“I was just a boy, seven years old. I liked to get me a line and a pole. Me and my dad going down by the lake,” he said at the time.

Those who gathered on Friday to remember the life of Noel to help his family with financial expenses moving forward.

“I think this is just an example of how the community supports each other,” said Lucas Clonts, a friend of Noel. “This is our way of showing our respects to Cody and his family. It reflects if I am ever in a hard time, it means I know I have people there as well.”

