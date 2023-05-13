Deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping, drugs seized during search

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man was arrested, and several pounds of drugs were seized during a kidnapping investigation in White County.

On Monday, May 8, White County Communications received a call from a resident in the Center Hill community about a man asking for help, according to a post on the White County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Investigators said the caller informed them of a man with his hands zip-tied behind his back who was asking for help and saying someone was trying to kidnap him.

The caller then told investigators that they saw a large, maroon-colored SUV flee the scene as the restrained man ran away and entered a home nearby.

When deputies arrived, they forced entry into the home after they were unable to make contact with the man inside.

Investigators said the man did not require medical treatment after they were able to locate him.

White County detectives along with Drug Task Force investigators identified Paul Le of Searcy as a suspect and began searching for him.

Investigators were able to locate Le in a maroon Escalade.

After Le attempted to evade them, investigators conducted a traffic stop in the area of Country Club Road and Highway 36 and took Le into custody.

During the investigation, law enforcement also searched two properties, and the Escalade was seized along with 4 pounds of marijuana and 13 pounds of THC products.

White County investigators seize 4 pounds of marijuana and 13 pounds of THC products during kidnapping investigation (White County Sheriff's Office)

Le faces charges of first-degree kidnapping-false imprisonment, aggravated robbery, and theft.

Le went before a judge on Wednesday, May 10 where his bond was set for $150,000.

