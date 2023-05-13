Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield offering free admission for moms on Mother’s Day

Courtesy: Dickerson Park Zoo
Courtesy: Dickerson Park Zoo (KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mother’s Day is here, and Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield wants to give everyone a chance to celebrate Mom.

That’s why the zoo is offering free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14. This is a promotion done every year to celebrate the moms in your life. You can go by yourself or take the whole family and experience all the Zoo has to offer.

Last year, the Zoo had over 3000 people take advantage of this offer. They’re hoping for just as many this year.

Joey Powell, PR and Marketing Director for Dickerson Park Zoo, says they offer this promotion to celebrate the whole family.

“It gets everybody outside, and it is the most exotic 1.2 mile walk in all of Springfield, so it’s a great chance to just come out. You could come out with your kids or you could come out by yourself. You could leave the kids with a sitter, with dad, and come enjoy the day all by yourself or just bring the family out,” said Powell.

Powell says she hopes that moms are able to enjoy their special day at the Zoo.

“I just hope that they really whether they come by themselves and enjoy some quiet downtime or bring the whole family, I hope that they one, enjoy that family time, but also really get to see what a jewel we have in Dickerson Park Zoo as we celebrate our 100 years,” said Powell.

The Zoo opens at 9 a.m. on Sunday, so gather up the kids and head out for a great time celebrating mom. To learn more about Dickerson Park Zoo, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.
3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1
Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson Avenue...
Intersection back open following multi-vehicle crash with injuries
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in...
Farmers dealing with “black-headed buzzards” attacking calves
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival

Latest News

The Paragould Farmers' Market opened for the first time in 2023 and in a new location.
Paragould Farmers’ Market opens in new location
The new fire station in Harrisburg held its grand opening on Saturday.
Grand Opening for Harrisburg fire station
70 foot, metal, greeting card style
People gather downtown to enjoy Mayfest
Traffic is being rerouted after a spill of hazardous material on a highway.
Highway reopens following Hazardous spill
A Sherwood man is busy cleaning tornado damage from the March 31 tornado, but his problems...
Man clearing tornado debris also dealing with looting attempts