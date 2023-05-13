Energy Alert
Event raises funds for families suffering from infant loss

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One organization in Jonesboro is making sure it gives families a helping hand in a time of tragedy.

Local Mpact hosted its, “Butterflies and Bloom Celebration” at Harmony Gardens on Friday, May 12.

Dinner, music, and silent auctions took place, with the proceeds going toward helping families suffering from infant loss.

The founder of Local Mpact, Rebecca Propst was enthusiastic about the fundraising so far.

“Last year, we raised $30,000 at this event and, so we definitely want to surpass that, and we started looking at things earlier today and we’re already at that goal from last year before we even really started tonight. So, it’s been a really great time,” she said.

She also noted the event couldn’t have been such a success without support from sponsors and donors.

