Grand Opening for Harrisburg fire station

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The new fire station in Harrisburg held its grand opening on Saturday.

The six-month wait was short compared to how long the new station was needed.

While the old will continue to be used, it simply couldn’t keep up with time.

“It’s getting small, our equipment can’t fit into it, and we can’t have our training that we need inside of it,” said Ryan Mooney, chief of the Harrisburg Fire Department.

Several community members arrived for the grand opening.

People outside of Harrisburg, like Michael Moore from Whitehall, less than 10 miles from Harrisburg, came out to celebrate the grand opening.

Because Whitehall doesn’t have a fire department, Moore said his town depends on Harrisburg.

The new station’s biggest addition is the training room, which Mooney said will not just benefit the fire department in Harrisburg.

“I can have other fire departments join us in training and I’ll have a bigger area to train,” he said.

The grand opening also held a lunch for the community and a silent auction benefiting the fire department. The new fire station will also allow the city to train full-time firefighters. Giving people like Moore, more men and women to fight the county’s fires.

“To me, that’s a good thing, that they’re willing to train other firefighters, the guys that want to be firefighters and they’re willing to train them,” he said.

The new fire station has also lowered the county’s ISO rating which will lower insurance for homeowners and business owners. The ISO in the city is also expected to be lowered.

