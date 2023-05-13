Hazardous spill reroutes highway traffic

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic is being rerouted after a spill of hazardous material shuts down a highway.

The spill happened on I-40 on MLK Drive around 12 p.m.

According to the ARDOT, a spill of organic peroxide forced all lanes to close.

Traffic is at a standstill while drivers are being diverted to I-55.

Traffic is at a standstill after a hazardous spill shut down a highway. (TDOT)

Drivers are told to avoid the area until the spill is cleared.

No word has been said on what caused the spill.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.