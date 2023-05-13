Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hazardous spill reroutes highway traffic

Traffic is being rerouted after a spill of hazardous material on a highway.
Traffic is being rerouted after a spill of hazardous material on a highway.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic is being rerouted after a spill of hazardous material shuts down a highway.

The spill happened on I-40 on MLK Drive around 12 p.m.

According to the ARDOT, a spill of organic peroxide forced all lanes to close.

Traffic is at a standstill while drivers are being diverted to I-55.

Traffic is at a standstill after a hazardous spill shut down a highway.
Traffic is at a standstill after a hazardous spill shut down a highway.(TDOT)

Drivers are told to avoid the area until the spill is cleared.

No word has been said on what caused the spill.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.
3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1
Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson Avenue...
Intersection back open following multi-vehicle crash with injuries
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in...
Farmers dealing with “black-headed buzzards” attacking calves

Latest News

Leachville Lamp Post Project
Completion of months long project lights up downtown
Completion of months-long project lights up downtown
The Osceola Heritage Music Festival is returning for its 23rd year in downtown Osceola on...
Organizers gear up for Osceola Heritage Music Festival
Bombers
2023 5A State Soccer Tournament: Mountain Home boys fall to Hot Springs in PKs