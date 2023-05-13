Man clearing tornado debris also dealing with looting attempts

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Jimmy Nance was among the many affected by the March 31 tornado, but his problem hasn’t stopped there.

According to KATV, he’s also had to deal with looters, not once or twice, but on three separate occasions.

Nance said the latest time the looters came to his property was on May 9.

“They said they wanted to help but they were taking stuff out of the yard and under the carport that may have been of value to them,” Nance said.

Police say Tommy Newman, Christopher Grant, and Bethany Villarea were pretending to help with storm damage.

Newman and Grant have since been charged with residential burglary and theft of property. Villareal was charged with residential burglary and theft by receiving.

A Sherwood Police official says this is the only report of looting since the tornado hit the city.

For more on this story, visit KATV.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.