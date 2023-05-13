Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Organizers gear up for Osceola Heritage Music Festival

By Imani Williams
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Mississippi County is just a week away from a weekend full of music.

The Osceola Heritage Music Festival is returning for its 23rd year in downtown Osceola on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

This year’s festival highlights the history of music genres like blues and country.

A number of well-known blues artists are from Osceola according to people in the community. Some artists even stopped through the town to play traveling from St. Louis and Nashville.

Several artists will take the stage to pay homage to those who came before them.

“Kinda goes back to some of our roots with blues and country, really blues, we have a lot of blues artists that are from Osceola and that is how it originated,” said Michael Ephlin, chairman of the festival.

This year, festival organizers are honoring the group that gave them the inspiration to start it all 25 years ago: Julius Gibson and The Outcast Band.

The Osceola Heritage Music Festival pageant will also be returning this year on Saturday.

Several sponsors helped put the festival together this year, but organizers said a large contribution from Big River Steel helped bring it all together. The steel company is the presenting sponsor this year.

There will be food vendors and a kids zone for the entire family to enjoy the festival.

For more information about the festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, May 10, JPD posted a video of the bear roaming around Craighead Forest Park on...
Bear still on the loose in Jonesboro
A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.
3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1
Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson Avenue...
Intersection back open following multi-vehicle crash with injuries
Police in one Mississippi County town are investigating a school threat.
School placed on lockdown following threatening phone call
Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a high-speed chase...
Suspect identified in high-speed chase

Latest News

Jonathan Cody Noel was killed on Wednesday, April 19 when his vehicle hit a dump truck head-on...
Benefit concert held in memory of musician killed in crash
Local Mpact fundraiser
Event raises funds for families suffering from infant loss
Law enforcement is warning all river-goers to keep their eyes peeled for the infamous Spring...
Rivergoers worried as Spring River sinkhole remains unfixed
The City of Hardy received a bid a few months back for placing security cameras across town.
City to install surveillance cameras at popular park