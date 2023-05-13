Paragould Farmers’ Market opens in new location

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Farmers’ Market opened for the first time in 2023 and in a new location.

The Community Pavilion in Paragould was built to host community events, much like the farmers’ market, for the city.

Organizers estimated over 2000 people and over 60 vendors came to the opening weekend.

Even after only one day, people already noticed a difference.

“It’s a lot better, and there’s a lot more vendors here, so that’s amazing. I just like to see all these vendors here; it just brings in more people out,” said Michelle Dixon, a vendor with Big Creek Family Farm.

Shoppers at the farmers’ market enjoyed a variety of items from the vendors, from arts and crafts to foods and plants.

Sailaway Boutique, which sells leather bows, was there for the first time and was overwhelmed by the amount of community support.

“It’s pretty exciting to be here with everybody,” Autumn Dover, with Sailaway Boutique, said. “Everybody seems really sweet. We’ve had a great time, and the music has been really fun.”

Shoppers also enjoyed live performances. Organizers said they were trying to give local artists a platform at the market.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through September.

