Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Paragould Farmers’ Market opens in new location

The Paragould Farmers' Market opened for the first time in 2023 and in a new location.
The Paragould Farmers' Market opened for the first time in 2023 and in a new location.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Farmers’ Market opened for the first time in 2023 and in a new location.

The Community Pavilion in Paragould was built to host community events, much like the farmers’ market, for the city.

Organizers estimated over 2000 people and over 60 vendors came to the opening weekend.

Even after only one day, people already noticed a difference.

“It’s a lot better, and there’s a lot more vendors here, so that’s amazing. I just like to see all these vendors here; it just brings in more people out,” said Michelle Dixon, a vendor with Big Creek Family Farm.

Shoppers at the farmers’ market enjoyed a variety of items from the vendors, from arts and crafts to foods and plants.

Sailaway Boutique, which sells leather bows, was there for the first time and was overwhelmed by the amount of community support.

“It’s pretty exciting to be here with everybody,” Autumn Dover, with Sailaway Boutique, said. “Everybody seems really sweet. We’ve had a great time, and the music has been really fun.”

Shoppers also enjoyed live performances. Organizers said they were trying to give local artists a platform at the market.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through September.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.
3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1
Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson Avenue...
Intersection back open following multi-vehicle crash with injuries
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in...
Farmers dealing with “black-headed buzzards” attacking calves
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival

Latest News

Lady Blazers fall in state semis
State Soccer Semifinals: Valley View falls to Harrison, Brookland falls to Robinson
The new fire station in Harrisburg held its grand opening on Saturday.
Grand Opening for Harrisburg fire station
70 foot, metal, greeting card style
People gather downtown to enjoy Mayfest
Traffic is being rerouted after a spill of hazardous material on a highway.
Highway reopens following Hazardous spill