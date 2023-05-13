People gather downtown to enjoy Mayfest

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - People got out to enjoy the nice weekend weather and this year’s Mayfest.

The springtime event started at 10 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Blytheville.

Mayfest was not short on activities for people including many vendors, live music, and walk cake walk, even introducing a wing competition.

The event lasted until 4 p.m.

The money from Mayfest and all proceeds went toward growing and improving the city’s downtown.

