Red Wolves topple meet records on Friday at SBC Outdoors

Four Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships records fell on Friday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, as the Arkansas State track and field teams climbed atop the team leaderboards through two days of competition.

All four meet records were also facility records, set by Colby Eddowes (decathlon), Bradley Jelmert (pole vault), Pauline Meyer (women’s steeplechase) and Camryn Newton-Smith (heptathlon).

A-State’s men’s squad moved out in front of the team scoreboard with 73.5 points after two days, leading second-place South Alabama’s 50.5 points. On the women’s side, the Red Wolves lead the way with 62 points ahead of USA’s 48.

In addition to shattering the meet and facility records in the heptathlon, Newton-Smith’s final total of 5,818 points also broke the conference record in the event and was three shy of matching her lifetime best. The Greenbank, Australia, native finished in the top three in six of the seven events, finishing as the top scorer in three. Izzy Daines added four points to the women’s team’s total, placing fifth with a score of 4,903.

Eddowes held on to win a tight decathlon by just 18 points, scoring 7,349 points that broke a meet record held by A-State track and field alumnus Ethan Turpen (7,292 – 2014). Patryk Baran earned bronze behind Eddowes, totaling a season-best 7,214 points. Eddowes also took fifth in the men’s long jump, leaping 6.97m (22-10.5).

Meyer’s record-setting performance in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase came on a time of 10:11.04. Elizabeth Martin took silver behind her teammate, running a career-best 10:32.22.

Jelmert capped off the Scarlet and Black’s tremendous day with a clearance of 5.56m (18-3) to win the men’s pole vault. His mark ranks fourth in program history and made him the first Red Wolf to eclipse the 18-foot mark since Michael Carr in 2019. Trace South also scored, tying for eighth with a height of 4.76m (15-7.25).

In the women’s shot put, Selase Sampram, hurled a personal-best 16.16m (53-0.25) to take silver, while Evangelynn Harris placed sixth with a throw of 15.48m (50-9.5).

Jacob Tracy uncorked a personal-best throw of 17.66m (57-11.25) on his penultimate attempt to earn a bronze medal in the men’s shot put. Willem Coertzen tossed the implement 17.09m (56-1) to place sixth.

In the men’s steeplechase, Grayson Young earned bronze after crossing the finish in 9:06.91. Cash Kunkel followed in fourth with a time of 9:11.51, while Ethan Mychajlonka also scored two points with a seventh-place time of 9:25.27. Noah McMurtrey ran a personal-best 9:33.37 to place ninth.

The Red Wolves had the top two qualifiers in the men’s 100 meters prelims in Danarrion Ard (10.35) and Myles Thomas (10.36), with Jonae Cook reaching the women’s 100-meter finals by taking her heat with a time of 11.54.

Cheyenne Melvin registered the leading qualifying mark in the women’s 800 meters, taking the top spot in her heat with a time of 2:09.25. In the men’s qualifying round, Lasse Funck (1:53.72) and Hannes Fahl (1:53.81) automatically qualified after winning their respective sections.

Will Glass won his heat in the 110-meter hurdles prelims, crossing in 14.04 to qualify for Saturday’s final, while Tyra Nabors advanced to the 100-meter hurdles final on time, running 13.86.

In the men’s 400 meters, Jermie Walker moved on to the final with a season-best mark of 48.07 in his prelim.

NEXT UP

Saturday’s final day is set to begin at 11 a.m. CT with the women’s discus, while the track action will commence at 3 p.m. with the 4x100-meter relays. At that time, ESPN+ will continue its broadcast of the championships.

SOCIAL MEDIA

THURSDAY - DAY 1 RECAP

Aimar Palma Simo captured gold in the men’s hammer throw to highlight the first day of competition for the Arkansas State track and field teams at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

Palma Simo repeated as conference champion in the event, hurling the implement 68.37m (224-3) to help the A-State men finish the opening day second in the team standings with 21 points.

Jaybe Shufelberger took silver in the women’s 10,000 meters, running the 25-lap race in 34:51.91. Sarah Trammel placed eighth to add another point, crossing the finish in 35:47.09. In total, the Red Wolves’ women’s squad totaled 19 points in the first day, which featured mostly preliminary rounds.

In the men’s 10,000 meters, Jacob Pyeatt finished runner-up with a time of 29:53.26. Nati Enright (31:27.23) and John Carder (31:38.06) placed seventh and eighth to give A-State’s men 11 points in the event to end the day.

Camryn Newton-Smith and Colby Eddowes lead the heptathlon and decathlon, respectively, after the first day of competition. Newton-Smith totaled 3,549 points through four events, while Eddowes racked up 4,020 points across five events. Patryk Baran ended day 1 third in the decathlon standings (3,781 points) while Izzy Daines stands seventh in the heptathlon (2,938).

Daines later earned a point for the women’s squad, placing eighth in the women’s javelin throw with a toss of 39.48m/129-6.

The women’s team earned nine points in the pole vault, as Lauren Beauchamp and Bella Coscetti placed fourth and fifth and each cleared 3.86m (12-8).

A-State had eight total runners qualify for Saturday’s final in the 1500 meters – four each for the men and women. Pauline Meyer earned the top qualifying mark, winning her heat with a time of 4:31.10. Kayla Wade finished in 4:34.34 to qualify on time, while Elizabeth Martin (4:35.42) and Rahel Broemmel (4:36.93) each earned automatic qualifier status after finishing within the top three of their respective heats.

On the men’s side, Hannes Fahl (3:57.46) and Cash Kunkel (3:57.84) were the top two finishers in the opening heat, followed by Rylan Brown (3:58.50) in fourth. Grayson Young also automatically qualified, running a time of 4:01.02 to place second in his section.

Jonae Cook won the opening heat in the women’s 200-meter prelims and finished with the second-fastest qualifying time, running a season-best 23.67. Jermie Walker was a time qualifier in the men’s 200-meter prelims, sprinting 21.33.

