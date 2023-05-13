Residents approve tax to help emergency room

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Piggott approved a sales tax that will continue to support the emergency room at the Piggott Hospital.

The one-cent sales tax has been in place since 2011 and creates nearly $40,000 a month in revenue for the hospital.

All of the funding from the sales tax allows the hospital to pay for expenses in the emergency room.

The measure will stay in place until 2028.

