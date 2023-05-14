Energy Alert
1 dead, 2 injured in Greene County crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash in Greene County leaves one dead and several injured.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 412 Bypass and Walcott Road around 6:30 Saturday night.

According to the Arkansas State Police report, 72-year-old Charles Kelso and 64-year-old Joy Kelso, both of Greenbrier, were westbound in their 2015 Dodge Caravan on U.S. 412 Bypass when a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Dawn Eaton, 48, of Paragould, was eastbound on Walcott Road and drove past a stop sign, hitting the Dodge Caravan’s passenger side.

Charles and Joy were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Eaton died from the crash.

The body was taken to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

Arkansas State Police reported the weather conditions were clear, and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

