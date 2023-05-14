Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

5-year-old hit by bus, undergoes surgery

What started as a normal day for Dawson Edgar, ended in a scare for his family.
What started as a normal day for Dawson Edgar, ended in a scare for his family.(MGN image)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - What started as a normal day for Dawson Edgar, ended in a scare for his family.

Dawson was getting off the bus when he fell and had his leg run over by the bus.

When Dawson fell, the bus driver thought all the kids had left, so he started to drive away, according to KARK.

“The arm had closed on him and knocked him down and the bus driver pulled off and didn’t see him,” Christopher Edgar, Dawson’s father said.

Dawson suffered a complete break to his femur, in addition to multiple fractures to his pelvis.

For the next six months to a year, Dawson will need to live with plates and screws in his femur.

Despite all Dawson is going through, he’s kept a smile on.

“He has been a champ the whole time, has not even phased him,” Christopher said.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Traffic is being rerouted after a spill of hazardous material on a highway.
Highway reopens following Hazardous spill
Law enforcement is warning all river-goers to keep their eyes peeled for the infamous Spring...
Rivergoers worried as Spring River sinkhole remains unfixed
Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in...
Farmers dealing with “black-headed buzzards” attacking calves
Jonathan Cody Noel was killed on Wednesday, April 19 when his vehicle hit a dump truck head-on...
Benefit concert held in memory of musician killed in crash

Latest News

The Paragould Farmers' Market opened for the first time in 2023 and in a new location.
Paragould Farmers’ Market opens in new location
Crews are taking advantage of the nice weather to work on road repairs.
Park road closed for repair
Fatal Crash
1 dead, 2 injured in Greene County crash
Paragould Farmers’ Market opens in new location