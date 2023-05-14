5-year-old hit by bus, undergoes surgery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - What started as a normal day for Dawson Edgar, ended in a scare for his family.

Dawson was getting off the bus when he fell and had his leg run over by the bus.

When Dawson fell, the bus driver thought all the kids had left, so he started to drive away, according to KARK.

“The arm had closed on him and knocked him down and the bus driver pulled off and didn’t see him,” Christopher Edgar, Dawson’s father said.

Dawson suffered a complete break to his femur, in addition to multiple fractures to his pelvis.

For the next six months to a year, Dawson will need to live with plates and screws in his femur.

Despite all Dawson is going through, he’s kept a smile on.

“He has been a champ the whole time, has not even phased him,” Christopher said.

