Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff

A shooting following a verbal dispute at a Poplar Bluff Walmart sends one man to the hospital
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A verbal dispute between brothers led to a shooting last night in the parking lot of a Poplar Bluff Walmart.

Around 10 p.m. on May 13, Rodger Rice, 39, was arguing with his brother. The dispute escalated to the point the suspect shot the victim once then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center then transferred to a Cape Girardeau hospital. He received treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Rodger Rice was located on the following morning on May 14. Rice was lodged in the Butler County Jail on the following charges:

  • 1st Degree Assault
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon
  • Armed Criminal Action
  • 1st Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

The filing of formal charges by the Butler County Prosecutor are pending. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
1 dead, 2 injured in Greene County crash
Crews are taking advantage of the nice weather to work on road repairs.
Park road closed for repair
The Paragould Farmers' Market opened for the first time in 2023 and in a new location.
Paragould Farmers’ Market opens in new location
What started as a normal day for Dawson Edgar, ended in a scare for his family.
5-year-old hit by bus, undergoes surgery
Law enforcement is warning all river-goers to keep their eyes peeled for the infamous Spring...
Rivergoers worried as Spring River sinkhole remains unfixed

Latest News

Jonesboro police investigate a homicide on Krewson Street.
May 15: What you need to know
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Jonesboro police investigate a homicide on Krewson Street.
Suspect in custody in Jonesboro homicide investigation
Red Wolves
Arkansas State men's golf preparing for postseason
Blazers
2023 5A State Baseball Tournament: Valley View beats Maumelle in semifinals