Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after a screenshot of him flashing a handgun on Instagram surfaced early Sunday morning.
The NBA is also investigating the incident.
This comes just two months after Morant was suspended eight games and took a trip to a Florida counseling center for doing the same thing on Instagram at a Denver nightclub.
The Memphis Grizzlies also released a statement:
