Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant from all team activities after a screenshot of him flashing a handgun on Instagram surfaced early Sunday morning.

The NBA is also investigating the incident.

This comes just two months after Morant was suspended eight games and took a trip to a Florida counseling center for doing the same thing on Instagram at a Denver nightclub.

The Memphis Grizzlies also released a statement:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit
Traffic is being rerouted after a spill of hazardous material on a highway.
Highway reopens following Hazardous spill
Law enforcement is warning all river-goers to keep their eyes peeled for the infamous Spring...
Rivergoers worried as Spring River sinkhole remains unfixed
Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in...
Farmers dealing with “black-headed buzzards” attacking calves
Jonathan Cody Noel was killed on Wednesday, April 19 when his vehicle hit a dump truck head-on...
Benefit concert held in memory of musician killed in crash

Latest News

Crews are taking advantage of the nice weather to work on road repairs.
Park road closed for repair
Fatal Crash
1 dead, 2 injured in Greene County crash
The Paragould Farmers' Market opened for the first time in 2023 and in a new location.
Paragould Farmers’ Market opens in new location
Paragould Farmers’ Market opens in new location
Courtesy: Dickerson Park Zoo
Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield offering free admission for moms on Mother’s Day