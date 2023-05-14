Park road closed for repair

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are taking advantage of the nice weather to work on park road repairs.

The city of Walnut Ridge announced on Facebook that a road will be closed to work on the ArDOT Park Trail project.

Starting Monday, May 15, weather permitting, Stewart Park Loop will be closed to work on repairs and asphalt overlay.

The road is closed to all traffic, including vehicle and foot traffic.

The project is expected to last until Friday, May 19.

