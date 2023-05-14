Veteran loses Side-by-Side to thieves

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A disabled veteran needs help to recover his stolen side-by-side.

Jimmy Evans and his family were asleep at home on Sunday, May 7, when thieves came to his driveway and stole his side-by-side.

It wasn’t until the following morning they realized it was missing.

“The key was in the house; they were still able to finagle it out and get it out of my driveway and steal it without us being awoken,” he said.

The family’s security system keeps an eye on the property but takes pictures every hour. At 2 a.m., the side-by-side was in the driveway, and by 3 a.m., it wasn’t there anymore.

The family contacted the authorities, who have been searching for the side-by-side since.

What can be just a side-by-side to many is more than that to Evans, who served in the army and went on three tours, taking a toll on his body.

“I had a lot of injuries, a lot of surgeries,” he explained. “I can’t always get around like everybody else can. Sometimes I need help and that was my go-to.”

He has trouble walking for extended periods. Evans used the side-by-side for many things, like bringing chopped wood to his house, hunting, traveling around his property, and taking his son fishing.

Evans said his insurance will cover some of the cost, but it’s hard to spend money when something has been stolen.

“Having to turn around and spend more money, thousands of dollars when you’ve done everything to maintain something and take care of it,” Evans stated. “It’s hard to do.”

The family hopes anyone with security cameras along Greene 333 Road can check their cameras and hopefully give the family answers as they wait for the return of the side-by-side.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.