AAA, Rivercrest discuss state baseball semifinal date change

Weather and graduation have impacted state baseball, softball and soccer tournaments in most classifications in 2023, but one schedule change had many in Region 8 talking: The decision to move the 3A Baseball semifinal between Rivercrest and Central Arkansas Christian from Sunday at 1:00 PM to Monday at noon.

The reason: CAC had graduation on Sunday and would have been unable to play.

After many fans commented to both K8 Sports and the Arkansas Activities Association about the decision, the AAA released a statement regarding rescheduling games on social media.

The Arkansas Activities Association values the importance of graduation in a student-athlete’s life as much as our own state tournaments. Because of this, for the past seven years we have given participating teams the option to work with the tournament director to move games in order to avoid graduation conflicts with state tournament contests. Inclement weather and graduation conflicts with opposing teams may affect the tournament director’s ability to do so. During the state tournaments, 14 conflicts with graduations were able to be avoided. For the upcoming Weekend of Champions, 19 total conflicts have been worked around to schedule the 20 state championship games. "It is important to make sure our student-athletes can both participate in graduation and in the state tournament," AAA executive director Lance Taylor said. "Both are important events in our students' lives and we want them to be able to enjoy those moments with their friends and family." The Weekend of Champions will be held on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas on May 18-20.

The statement has led to many comments from fans, including some that believe the decision was made to benefit a private school (CAC) over a public school (Rivercrest).

“Tell me why every other school graduates players on the field but when it comes to private schools y’all baby them,” Facebook commenter Landon Thomas asked.

“Not right! many kids graduated on a baseball field [that’s] part of sports,” another Facebook commenter Whitney Shepard added. “Rivercrest should file a complaint!”

After reaching out to both AAA and Rivercrest, K8 Sports was able to receive additional details behind the decision for the rescheduling.

The 3A Tournament already had weather delays to work around, with Rivercrest along with four other matchups on the top half of the bracket getting pushed from Thursday to Friday.

The bottom half of the bracket was able to play their first-round matchups Thursday, as well as quarterfinal matchups on Friday, the same day the top half of the bracket would play their first-round games.

Before Rivercrest played its quarterfinal matchup against Charleston Saturday, Harding Academy punched their ticket to the State Final, beating Bismarck 10-5 in the noon game.

It was after that game and before the Colts took the field that Rivercrest head coach Stephen Elrod says he was presented with two options: Play their semifinal matchup following the conclusion of the Prescott/CAC game Saturday night or wait until Sunday.

A AAA representative tells K8 Sports that 3 of the 4 schools agreed to play the semifinal matchups Saturday night. Elrod and Rivercrest did not.

“The tournament director did ask me before our game if we were interested in playing on Saturday afternoon,” Elrod said. “The Scorebook Live bracket had it on Sunday at 1:00 PM. I told him ‘no, I was not interested in that.’ Just due to pitching reasons, we played a nine-inning game on Friday and had to use three pitchers on Friday. I was just trying to do what was best for my team... I didn’t feel like that was the best option for my team.”

After CAC won their quarterfinal game, that’s when Elrod was notified the game would be played Monday, not Sunday due to CAC holding graduation.

When asked about the shift to Monday, a AAA representative said each school had to submit a graduation date to AAA by October 1 for scheduling purposes while reiterating the press release which puts an emphasis on working around graduation dates since both graduation and playing in the state tournament are important for the students.

As for why the shift is impactful, it does give the Colts an extra arm available for Monday’s game. Jaxon Kilburn will get the start for Monday’s game.

“I would’ve been on my fourth, fifth pitchers had we played the semifinals [Saturday afternoon],” Elrod said.

Both Rivercrest and CAC will have their top two starters in their rotation unavailable due to pitch count rules.

As it comes to state tournament dates, AAA tells me they are set in stone yearly, but as it relates to the rule that “gives tournament directors to adjust times of state tournament games to accommodate conflicts with graduation ceremonies if the adjustment does not create conflicts with graduation for other schools,” a AAA representative said that could be something the association reviews this summer if a proposal from a school is brought to their attention.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.