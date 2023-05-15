Arkansas gas prices continue to drop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying a little less to fill their tanks than they did last week.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that a survey of the state’s 1,826 stations showed prices averaging $3.08 a gallon.

That’s 2.3 cents less than a week ago and 95.7 cents a gallon less than last year.

Meanwhile, the national average rose 0.4 cents a gallon to $3.51.

Despite the very slight increase, the national average remains 14.9 cents less than a month ago and 95.6 cents lower than a year ago.

“Overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year-ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since Covid hit.”

De Haan said, barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average should not hit the $4 per gallon mark, which “will make most motorists very happy.”

