Arkansas softball to host NCAA Regional

For the fourth time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 12 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 11 national seed, as announced Sunday night. No. 18 Oregon, Notre Dame and Harvard will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.

The Hogs will play Harvard at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 19. Oregon and Notre Dame face off beforehand at 4 p.m.

More information on tickets, along with the broadcast schedule, for regionals at Bogle Park will be communicated in the next 24 hours.

It’ll be the second time Arkansas and Harvard meet. The Razorbacks and Crimson last met in 2014 with Arkansas claiming a 9-4 decision in Ft. Myers, Fla.

Bogle Park last hosted a regional in 2022, with Arkansas claiming the regional championship after defeating Oregon (twice) and Princeton. It’s the third consecutive season the Razorbacks have hosted a regional.

All four of the program’s national seeds have come under head coach Courtney Deifel.

The Schedule

Friday, May 19Game 1: #2 Oregon vs. #3 Notre Dame – 4 p.m. (ESPN2)Game 2: #1 Arkansas vs. #4 Harvard – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 2 p.m.Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 4:30 p.m.Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.

*if necessary

