ASP hitting the road along with millions of holiday drivers

With gas prices lower than they were a year ago, millions more Americans are expected to hit...
With gas prices lower than they were a year ago, millions more Americans are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day.(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With gas prices lower than they were a year ago, millions more Americans are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day.

AAA expects 42.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Of those, 37.1 million will be behind the wheel. That’s 2 million more people than hit the roads in 2022.

Whether you’re a driver or passenger, Arkansas State Police urges everyone to buckle up before they head out.

Once again, the state will participate in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

“Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash,” said Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Colonel Mike Hagar. “We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, tragedy could have been prevented by just wearing a seat belt.”

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign runs from Monday, May 22, through Sunday, June 4.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

