Doctor releases new data on opioid-exposed infants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee rates high for neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS).

One the national scale, every 24 minutes a baby in the U.S. is born experiencing opioid withdrawal.

Dr. Leslie Young, practicing neonatologist at University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about a care approach called “Eat, Sleep, Console” (ESC) and how it was found to be more effective than the traditional method.

ESC prioritizes non-medication approaches and a quiet, low-light environment, including swaddling, skin-to-skin contact, and breastfeeding when possible.

This interview opportunity is provided by principal investigators connected with the Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative®

