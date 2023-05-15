Early morning stabbing has organizations worried about domestic violence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man has been charged with homicide and violation of a non-contact order after a stabbing Monday morning, which has a community on edge.

Around 2:47 a.m. Monday, May 15, officers arrived at a house on Krewson Street to find 44-year-old Samantha R. Phillips suffering from multiple contusions and abrasions to her face, as well as, a cut to her neck.

The situation was a result of a domestic incident in which police arrested 45-year-old Andre Alexander Isabell on suspicion of 1st-degree murder and violation of a no-contact order.

Danny Acklin owns a shop across the street from where the incident took place, and he said this changes how he feels about this part of town.

“Makes me feel kind of scared of the area in some ways,” Acklin said.

This is something that Phyllis McClendon has seen happen too many times; The Executive Director of The Haven of NEA said it is gut-wrenching to see.

“Anytime there is any kind of tragedy, such as death due to domestic violence, it really saddens me,” McClendon stated. “It saddens our staff because we are here to prevent something like that.”

The Haven is a sanctuary that offers housing and emergency support for victims of domestic abuse. McClendon said in most domestic cases they see, a victim goes back six or seven times.

“Each time they call us, we are still there for them to make sure they stay away from that situation. However each time they do go back, the abuse gets worse,” McClendon said.

McClendon said this morning was the perfect example of a situation that got worse, and she wants everyone to know there are outlets available.

“We just want everybody to know you can live free from abuse and avoid situations that could possibly cost you your life,” McClendon said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.