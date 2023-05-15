Energy Alert
Felony conviction could prevent man from serving on Fisk city council

A felony conviction from nearly 20 years ago could prevent a man from serving as an elected official in Butler County.
By Michale Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -

Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor filed a motion to remove Raymond Stewart, Jr. from the Fisk City Council.

Stewart won the election in April, but Proctor said Stewart was found guilty of a federal felony in 2004, which disqualifies him from even seeking office.

A judge is giving Stewart 10 days to respond to the court filing.

According to Fisk Mayor Doug Mosbey, Stewart, Jr. was scheduled to be sworn in on April 21, but he “didn’t show up,” so he has not been sworn in.

The mayor said Stewart, Jr. did attend the last city council meeting on May 9.

“I intend to continue working hard for the people of Fisk and follow whatever court orders are entered,” Mayor Mosbey said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

