Hunter Hollan named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Hunter Hollan has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after his career day on the mound.

The Razorback left-hander twirled a nine-inning complete game in Sunday’s decisive game three win against South Carolina to help Arkansas clinch its seventh SEC series victory of the season. Hollan threw a career-high 113 pitches and racked up a career-best 10 strikeouts as he limited the Gamecocks to just one run on five hits and one walk.

Hollan, who at one point recorded 19 consecutive outs, is the first Arkansas pitcher to throw a nine-inning complete game against an SEC opponent since Dominic Taccolini’s 10-inning complete game shutout against Kentucky in 2016.

The Hallsville, Texas, native is the second Razorback pitcher this season to earn pitcher of the week praise from the conference. Will McEntire garnered the same recognition following his nine-inning complete game against Louisiana Tech on March 11.

In addition to his honor from the SEC, Hollan was also named the Perfect Game/Rawlings Pitcher of the Week. For the season, he boasts a 7-2 record with a 3.75 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 69 2/3 innings of the work.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow the Hogs on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.