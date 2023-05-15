Energy Alert
Man charged after boy allegedly shoots, kills sister

James Bowen
James Bowen(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged with neglect charges after a boy accidentally shot his sister to death on Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

James Bowen is charged with criminally negligent homicide, aggravated child neglect, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:05 on East Biscayne Road.

Police say a 7-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old sister while playing with a gun.

When officers arrived they found the sister unresponsive near a 2016 Buick Encore.

Memphis Fire Department made the scene and transported the girl to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The 9-year-old’s mother and her boyfriend, Bowen, were brought to the homicide office.

Bowen told police the boy came into the house and said he shot his sister.

He also told police that the 7-year-old got his gun out of his glove box and accidentally shot his sister.

