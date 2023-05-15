Man seriously injured when boat crashes into bridge

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 23-year-old Leachville man was flown to a Memphis hospital Sunday after his boat crashed into a bridge.

Around 8 p.m. May 14, Deputy Levi Chism responded to a boating crash on Craighead County Road 837 in Black Oak.

The caller said he and his uncle, Luis Rangel, were boating near the Cockle Burr Slough Access on the St. Francis River.

As they approached the bridge, Rangel’s boat hit the wake caused by his nephew’s boat and slammed into one of the bridge’s piers.

Rangel was thrown out of the boat and hit his head on the bottom of the bridge, the initial incident report stated.

A medical helicopter flew Rangel to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries to the top of his head and broken legs.

