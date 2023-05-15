May 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

One more day of the heat and humidity before we get a little bit of relief. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s to near 90°. I cannot rule out an isolated storm or two in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through tonight and drop temperatures to the lower 80s tomorrow, which is average for this time of year, but the big thing will be the lower humidity.

We stay around normal through the rest of the week. Rain chances return by Friday as another front moves into the area. That will keep temperatures at or below average through the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A homicide investigation is underway near downtown Jonesboro. Maddie Sexton will have live updates throughout Good Morning Region 8.

Memphis and West Memphis police officers right now are searching for a man they say fired shots at a Memphis police officer on I-240 overnight. The situation spanned two interstates in Memphis and into West Memphis.

A 5-year-old is recovering in the hospital this morning after being run over by a Pulaski County Special School District bus.

It’s graduation weekend for colleges across this state, but one is a bit different and in some ways a bit more life-altering.

Artificial intelligence is being used in Arkansas to help businesses innovate and doctors diagnose patients.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.