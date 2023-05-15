Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Officials: 30 children recovered during missing and exploited child operation

Texas officials said 30 children were recovered during an investigation into missing and...
Texas officials said 30 children were recovered during an investigation into missing and exploited children.(Pixabay)
By Micah Allen and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - Texas authorities said they have found a total of 30 missing children as part of a missing and exploited child investigative operation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Criminal Investigations Division announced the recovery of 30 children on Tuesday, May 9. The youngest of the children was 13 years old.

Officials said their goal was to find or recover children who were reported missing in Midland and Ector counties.

The process also targeted people seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims and identify and apprehend people suspected to be involved in human trafficking.

Special agents said they were able to identify and open additional investigations.

Authorities said multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Texas Highway Patrol and the United States Marshal Services among others.

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or who may have information about criminal activity related to trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 for help and support.

Copyright 2023 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police have identified a man they said stabbed a woman to death.
Suspect, victim identified in Jonesboro homicide
A Saturday night crash in Greene County injured two people and left a woman dead.
1 dead, 2 injured in Greene County crash
Crews are taking advantage of the nice weather to work on road repairs.
Park road closed for repair
A 23-year-old Leachville man was flown to a Memphis hospital Sunday after his boat crashed into...
Man seriously injured when boat crashes into bridge
A disabled veteran is asking for help to recover his stolen side-by-side.
Thieves steal disabled veteran’s transportation

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages
At least three are dead with two officers among the nine injured in a New Mexico mass shooting.
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
The State Baseball Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas
AAA, Rivercrest discuss state baseball semifinal date change
The scene of the early morning incident which lead to one person killed in a domestic dispute.
Early morning stabbing has organizations worried about domestic violence
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office