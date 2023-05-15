Overturned vehicle leaves 1 injured

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A single-vehicle crash leaves a man seriously injured and a vehicle overturned.

Missouri State Highway Patrol states the crash happened at 6:30 Saturday night, 10 miles west of Doniphan.

A 1982 Honda Three-Wheeler, driven by Virgil Patterson, 41, of Doniphan, was eastbound when he ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Patterson suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St. Bernards Medical Center.

The reports said Patterson did not have the seat belt on at the time of the crash.

