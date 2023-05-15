Police: Blue lights found in suspect’s vehicle

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man Saturday on multiple charges, including having a blue light in his vehicle.

According to court documents, Paragould Police Officer Jacob Tucker stopped 38-year-old Richard Leman Malone of Corning on Saturday, May 13, after reportedly seeing Malone’s white GMC Yukon “drifting from lane to lane.”

During the stop, Tucker learned that Malone was on parole with a search waiver on file.

According to the affidavit, officers found a glass pipe and 5.1 grams of methamphetamine.

“Officers also located a light that was on the dash facing out of the front windshield of the vehicle that had blue LEDs affixed to it that had power to them, which would illuminate blue when turned on,” the court documents stated.

Officers arrested Malone on suspicion of unlawful possession, purchase, sale, or transfer of a blue light or a blue lens cap and possession of a controlled substance, both Class C felonies. He also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Malone is being held in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.