Starting summer off with a splash

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As it gets warmer in Northeast Arkansas, one Craighead pool center is getting ready for a busy summer.

Crews are working to get the Jonesboro Pool Center up and running by opening day.

Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said it is a lot of work, especially considering they wanted to make upgrades around the space.

“The water itself had to be completely cleaned, the chemicals had to be rebalanced, and the machine inside had to be started back up,” Kapalas explained. “It is a long process. We have been working on this the past couple of months to get everything back where it needs to be.”

Kapalas said when they open the new pool at Parker Park, they expect to see a jump in members and swimming lessons.

The pool center will be open on Memorial Day.

