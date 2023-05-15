Stevie Nicks to rock FedExForum this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Memphis this fall.

She is scheduled to perform at FedExForum on Saturday, October 28 as part of her 2023 tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

