Stevie Nicks to rock FedExForum this fall

Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Memphis this fall.

She is scheduled to perform at FedExForum on Saturday, October 28 as part of her 2023 tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

