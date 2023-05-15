Energy Alert
Suspect in custody in Jonesboro homicide investigation

Jonesboro police investigate a homicide on Krewson Street.
Jonesboro police investigate a homicide on Krewson Street.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A homicide investigation is underway near downtown Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, around 2:48 a.m. Monday, May 15, officers were notified of a possible homicide in the 400 block of Krewson Street.

Upon the clearing the residence, officers discovered a deceased female inside the home.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have live reports during Good Morning Region 8.

