Suspect in custody in Jonesboro homicide investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A homicide investigation is underway near downtown Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, around 2:48 a.m. Monday, May 15, officers were notified of a possible homicide in the 400 block of Krewson Street.

Upon the clearing the residence, officers discovered a deceased female inside the home.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have live reports during Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.