Suspect in custody in Jonesboro homicide investigation
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A homicide investigation is underway near downtown Jonesboro.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, around 2:48 a.m. Monday, May 15, officers were notified of a possible homicide in the 400 block of Krewson Street.
Upon the clearing the residence, officers discovered a deceased female inside the home.
A suspect was taken into custody.
Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.
